HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Teachers, there's a special deal for you. 99 Cents Only Stores are giving away back to school shopping sprees for teachers.
The retailer says nine local teachers will win a 99-second shopping spree at the store. One lucky winner will also receive a grand prize of $9,999.99 to pay off student loans.
You have from now until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to enter the contest on the store's website. Winners will be selected and notified on Friday.
Participants must be 18 or older, be a resident of Texas and be employed by a Houston area school.
The shopping spree will be held on Friday, August 10.