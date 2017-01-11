Stretch Your Dollar: Picking the perfect pillow

HOUSTON (KTRK) --We want to help you get your beauty rest, and that means picking the perfect pillow. So what should you consider?
It's time for some pillow talk. Experts say choosing a bad pillow can be a pain in the neck. Ask yourself a very important question-- how do you sleep? On your side, on your back or on your stomach.
Make sure you pick the right material that works best for your comfort level. Down and feather pillows flatten easily, so if you sleep on your stomach, this might be a good option. A set of two feather down pillows on Amazon costs $33.99.
Down alternative pillows offer the same feel, but it's filled with polyester micro fibers for sleeps allergic to feathers. An option to consider is one by Mastertex for $19.79.
Memory foam will conform to the shape of your head while you sleep. This is a good option for people who sleep on their side. But keep in mind that some memory foam options can be too hot for some sleepers, and they tend to be pricey. We found a deal at half off on a memory foam pillow at Kohls for $45.
If you really want to splurge on a memory foam pillow that will keep you cool, the one that is flying off the shelves is by BeautyRest and sold at Mattress Firm. It's called the Black Ice Memory Foam Pillow and it costs $129.99.
"It features a face change material cool to the touch and great for those people that sleep warm."
For those who suffer allergies, there are pillows that will give you some relief similar to one with a Claritan barrier.
Polyester pillows are some of the least expensive options. They are soft, and when they flatten, it's easy to fluff them back up. But the down side is that you will have to replace them more often. An option that might work for you is one by threshold sold at Target for $9.50.