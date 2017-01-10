STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Stretch Your Dollar: Choosing the right mattress

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
We all want a sound and peaceful rest, but how can you get that?

Your mattress, of course, is a good place to start. You should consider a new mattress that has eight to 10 years of use. Test driving a bed is so much more than just lying on it for just a couple of minutes.

Here are some ways to pick the right one:

- When you get to the mattress store, workers have set them up so it makes it easy to find your comfort level.

- At Mattress Firm, you have three options, soft, medium or firm. Once you find several you like-experts say you need to lay on the bed for at least 15 minutes to really get a good idea if it's the one.

- Don't pay full price. Mattress sales are a dime a dozen, but you can save even more money by negotiating a better deal. Also, many retailers have a price guarantee, which meaning if you find a better deal, they will price match.

- Take advantage of the trial period. For example, at Mattress Firm, they have a Sleep Happy Guarantee. If you are not comfortable within 120 nights from the original delivery, they'll find you an better option. The processing fee is $149.

And finally, make your mattress last! Invest in a mattress pad or protector so you get you money's worth.
