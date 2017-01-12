STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Stretch Your Dollar: Best TV buys

We are in the middle of the NFL playoffs season and the Houston Texans are in the thick of it, so you might consider buying a new television.

We learned that two weeks before the Super Bowl is one of the best times to save on a new TV with at least 23 percent savings.

We've got the top rated budget buys for 60-inch TVs.

1. The 65-inch, LG TV for $1100 is rated best for overall HD performance. Look for the model that ends in 61 5A.

2. The 60-inch, Samsung Ultra High Definition TV rated at the top for its picture and sound quality. The price is $1,000.

3. The 65-inch, Samsung is rated well for its picture and performance. It costs $850. Look for model 5500.
