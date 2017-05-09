STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Stay-at-home dad offers tips for saving money with a young family

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Albert Lozada offers tips for saving money as a stay-at-home dad.</span></div>
By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Men's Week on Stretch Your Dollar continues with money saving tips from a stay-at-home dad of twin boys.

Albert Lozada did not plan on raising twins all on his own but his wife passed away shortly after his sons Dani and Nico were born.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Right away, Albert decided he wanted to be a stay at home dad. Now, four years later he's got it down.

Still, finances are always a concern for the family of three, but Albert is able to make it work.

At 6:40 a.m. Albert shares his tips for saving money with kids.

One tip he has is taking advantage of free entertainment like parks.

Jill Jarvis from BigKidSmallCity has a list of her 12 favorite Houston parks for you to check out.

RELATED: Levy Park: An urban oasis hidden in Upper Kirby
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 caught up with Levy Park director Doug Overman for a tour of the recently redesigned green space's features.

MORE PARKS: Buffalo Bayou Park: Your Definitive Guide
EMBED More News Videos

Ready to explore Buffalo Bayou Park? Here are the spots you shouldn't miss!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollarsave moneyfamilyparentingfree stuffshoppingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
So last season! Save money on your running shoes
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
Free margaritas, music and more to start May!
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
Digital Deal of the Day
So last season! Save money on your running shoes
National Nurses Week discounts and freebies
Lowe's expands its military discount program
More Shopping
Top Stories
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Vandals leave racist words spray painted on church
81-year-old man with dementia missing in Harris Co.
7 things you should know about Houston BCycle
Last day to get $20 tickets to red hot summer concerts
Man with mental disabilities tackled by DPS officer
Show More
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks girl, 9, at zoo
Deputies: Stop throwing rocks at gators
Mom fights robber in front of her children
Mayor launches awareness campaign for panhandling
School cafeteria fire believed to be intentionally set
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Photos