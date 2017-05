EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 caught up with Levy Park director Doug Overman for a tour of the recently redesigned green space's features.

Men's Week on Stretch Your Dollar continues with money saving tips from a stay-at-home dad of twin boys.Albert Lozada did not plan on raising twins all on his own but his wife passed away shortly after his sons Dani and Nico were born.Right away, Albert decided he wanted to be a stay at home dad. Now, four years later he's got it down.Still, finances are always a concern for the family of three, but Albert is able to make it work.At 6:40 a.m. Albert shares his tips for saving money with kids.One tip he has is taking advantage of free entertainment like parks.Jill Jarvis from BigKidSmallCity has a list of her 12 favorite Houston parks for you to check out.