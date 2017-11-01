HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In a press release on Wednesday, My Plates revealed that they were bringing back one of Texas' most popular license plate designs.
Texans can adorn their vehicles with the iconic space shuttle and cowboy plate, which was first introduced in 2000.
And for the first time, the plate can be customized with personalization up to seven characters - either seven letters or a mix of alpha-numeric characters.
Another slight change is that the original design, when released as a general-issue plate, displayed a horse with only three legs.
The new design released by My Plates will feature a four-legged horse.
The plate is also now manufactured via modern printing technology and is no longer stamped like the original issue.
The plate will feature a nice mix of old and new. It will be more modern with a space shuttle and oil derricks, but the timeless Texas stars at night, classic Texas vista and cowboy on a horse will remain.
Three main colors that are used on the plate are red, white and blue, the patriotic colors of Texas and the U.S.A.
Following a unanimous approval by the TxDMV Board at their October meeting, My Plates now needs to reach 200 pre-orders to move the plate to production and final release.
Pre-orders for the Texas 2000 plate start at $50. Five-year terms that offer a multi-year discount are also available. My Plates is hoping to reach the 200 pre-orders quickly and schedule the design for release in early 2018.
"This iconic Texas license plate has been very popular in recent surveys and we expect that popularity to continue now that it is available to purchase," said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.
Texans wishing to pre-order the Texas 2000 plate design, with personalization or without, can visit online or call the My Plates customer service center at 888-769-7528.
