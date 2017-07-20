STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Shopping now for back to school can save you big money

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Warehouse stores like Costco offer deep discounts on back to school items when you show now.</span></div>
Parents, if you are putting off back to school shopping for a couple more weeks you might be missing out on big savings at warehouse stores.

Many of the savings even beat Amazon prices.

Artic Zone High Performance Coldlok expandable lunch packs are a steal. The price is $14.99, but with an instant coupon the price drops to $9.99.

On Amazon, the exact same lunch box sells for more than double the price at Costco.

Warehouse stores like Costco offer deep discounts on back to school items when you show now.



High Sierra back packs are also in high demand for the school year.

The online price for a similar High Sierra style retails for $24.99. The Costco price is $15.99.

RELATED: Costco vs. Sam's Club - which one should you join?

Five Star flex binders are also on sale at Costco for $9.99. The Amazon price was $5 higher.

Warehouse stores like Costco offer deep discounts on back to school items when you show now.



Notebooks in a set of three are $2 off and dry erase boards sell for $15.99.

The catch is that these Costco prices will expire July 23.

RELATED: Back-to-school savings by thrift shopping
Are you pinching pennies in this hectic time of the year? This thrift shop can be a huge money saver

