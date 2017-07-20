Shopping now for back to school can save you big money

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Parents, if you are putting off back to school shopping for a couple more weeks you might be missing out on big savings at warehouse stores.
Many of the savings even beat Amazon prices.
Artic Zone High Performance Coldlok expandable lunch packs are a steal. The price is $14.99, but with an instant coupon the price drops to $9.99.
On Amazon, the exact same lunch box sells for more than double the price at Costco.
High Sierra back packs are also in high demand for the school year.
The online price for a similar High Sierra style retails for $24.99. The Costco price is $15.99.
Five Star flex binders are also on sale at Costco for $9.99. The Amazon price was $5 higher.
Notebooks in a set of three are $2 off and dry erase boards sell for $15.99.
The catch is that these Costco prices will expire July 23.
