SHOPPING

Save money with this Amazon Prime try before you buy shopping perk

EMBED </>More Videos

Try before you buy when you use Amazon Prime Wardrobe (KTRK)

By
If you're an Amazon Prime member, you may already know about Amazon Prime Wardrobe. It's a free service provided to members which might actually entice you to sign up.

With Amazon Prime Wardrobe it's a 'try before you buy' incentive.

ABC13 employee Holly Adams shared her very first experience with me.
"I shop on Amazon all the time," she said. "What I liked about this is I can put all of the items in my cart and it's going to come to me. I'm not charged anything and I have seven days to decide if I want to keep it or not."

The service is free. Adams' card wasn't charged and she has a 7-day grace period to decide what she wants to keep or return.

"I liked one out of five things. So this time around, shopping this way was a good experience," Adams said.

Checkout was pretty self-explanatory and Holly didn't run into any problems.

Try on everything at home, then repackage any unwanted items and drop off at a UPS location near you.

Adams said, "I'm hoping if the service takes off that they will add more brands and clothing for both me and kids because you can buy kids' clothing on there, too."

Adams says the best part of Amazon Prime Wardrobe is the relief of not paying for all your wants until after you've tried them on and really decide what you want to keep.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollaramazonclothingonline shopping
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Woman says she was misled by online bridal shop, can't get refund
Whole Foods 365 store slated for Heights
3 new stores set to make debut at Houston Premium Outlets this summer
Mother's Day gift ideas that are under $30
More Shopping
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing since Tuesday
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Missing teen may have been taken underwater by alligator
Pallet fire seen for miles in NW Harris County
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Roommate of man killed in deputy-involved shooting speaks out
Millenials are missing out on a lot of money
Family taking on father's unsolved 'hit and run' death investigation
Show More
ABC13's Samica Knight visits HISD teachers who mentored her
Video shows woman confront man who walked away with package
Injured HPD officer Ronny Cortez now standing on his own
Digital Deal of the Day
Affordable dashcam options that won't bust your budget
More News