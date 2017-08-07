STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Penny Deals: Save money this week only on some back-to-school items

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Back-to-school doesn't have to break the bank! There are some penny deals available now through Saturday, so you'll want to act fast.

Office Depot and Office MAX
  • $.01 Scholastic Glue Sticks
  • $.01 Office Depot Brand Composition Books
  • $.01 Office Depot Brand 2-Pocket Paper Folders
  • $.01 Office Depot Brand Beveled Erasers

You are eligible for all of these deals with a minimum $5 purchase.

Staples


Walmart

Walgreens
  • Buy one, get one free Crayola crayons, markers and pencils
  • $.49 Elmer's glue
  • $.99 entire section of supplies


Eyewitness News is your back-to-school station and will feature penny deals each week.

Follow Patricia Lopez on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on savings and consumer deals.

