HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Back-to-school doesn't have to break the bank! There are some penny deals available now through Saturday, so you'll want to act fast.
Office Depot and Office MAX
- $.01 Scholastic Glue Sticks
- $.01 Office Depot Brand Composition Books
- $.01 Office Depot Brand 2-Pocket Paper Folders
- $.01 Office Depot Brand Beveled Erasers
You are eligible for all of these deals with a minimum $5 purchase.
Staples
- $.50 12 pack Staples #2 Wood Pencils, Yellow
Walmart
Walgreens
- Buy one, get one free Crayola crayons, markers and pencils
- $.49 Elmer's glue
- $.99 entire section of supplies
Eyewitness News is your back-to-school station and will feature penny deals each week.
Follow Patricia Lopez on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on savings and consumer deals.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff