$.01 Scholastic Glue Sticks

$.01 Office Depot Brand Composition Books

$.01 Office Depot Brand 2-Pocket Paper Folders

$.01 Office Depot Brand Beveled Erasers

Buy one, get one free Crayola crayons, markers and pencils

$.49 Elmer's glue

$.99 entire section of supplies

Back-to-school doesn't have to break the bank! There are some penny deals available now through Saturday, so you'll want to act fast.You are eligible for all of these deals with a minimum $5 purchase.Eyewitness News is your back-to-school station and will feature penny deals each week.Follow Patricia Lopez on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on savings and consumer deals.