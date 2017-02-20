Rice Village unveils its first open-space plaza

The Rice Village District is unveiling a complete transformation for their first open-space plaza that will stretch the length of the three restaurants.They are calling it Morningside Plaza which will be in front of D'Amico's Italian Market Cafe, Nao Ramen Houston, and newcomer Hopdoddy Burger Bar to create a new public gathering spot."Within the tight confines of Rice Village, our biggest challenge has been finding opportunities to add much-needed public space for the community," said Tommy Miller, Managing Director, Trademark Property Co. "This plaza was basically created out of thin air. We're creating an engaging gathering place framed by landscaped planter boxes with new shade trees and seating. It is time for this beloved but neglected stretch of Morningside known for its vibrant restaurant and bar scene to evolve and hopefully this will be a catalyst for future improvements."The plaza will have free WiFi and there are also plans for a new, wider sidewalk for food trucks.You can expect construction to be done in early March.