SHOPPING

Rice Village unveils its first open-space plaza

EMBED </>More News Videos

Morningside Plaza is expected to be completed by early March of this year.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Rice Village District is unveiling a complete transformation for their first open-space plaza that will stretch the length of the three restaurants.

They are calling it Morningside Plaza which will be in front of D'Amico's Italian Market Cafe, Nao Ramen Houston, and newcomer Hopdoddy Burger Bar to create a new public gathering spot.

"Within the tight confines of Rice Village, our biggest challenge has been finding opportunities to add much-needed public space for the community," said Tommy Miller, Managing Director, Trademark Property Co. "This plaza was basically created out of thin air. We're creating an engaging gathering place framed by landscaped planter boxes with new shade trees and seating. It is time for this beloved but neglected stretch of Morningside known for its vibrant restaurant and bar scene to evolve and hopefully this will be a catalyst for future improvements."

RELATED: New study reveals where you're most likely to get a parking ticket

The plaza will have free WiFi and there are also plans for a new, wider sidewalk for food trucks.

You can expect construction to be done in early March.
Related Topics:
shoppingshoppingrestaurantfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Digital Deal of the Day
Glitter Hatchimals on the way for summer 2017
Burlington Coat Factory drops Ivanka Trump brand online
Nearly 700,000 strollers recalled after reports of injuries
More Shopping
Top Stories
Flash Flood Watch cancelled, but wet day still ahead
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
2 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio
Starbucks customers orders 19-ingredient drink
Ambulance involved in five-vehicle crash
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head
Struggling bunny rescued from storm waters
Show More
Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
PHOTOS: 'Purple rain' in Houston
Houston Zoo is 2nd most visited zoo in country
Blood drive scheduled for Katy teen battling cancer
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
More News
Top Video
Starbucks customers orders 19-ingredient drink
Ambulance involved in five-vehicle crash
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head
Brother of NFL star accused of sexual assault
More Video