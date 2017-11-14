SHOPPING

Patricia Lopez's favorite place for piñatas

Reyes Nopalitos is Patricia Lopez's favorite place to buy piñatas.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are stopping at all my favorite places this week! And a spot I frequent, the piñata shop off Airline in north Houston.

It's called Reyes Nopalitos. The shop was originally known for their cactus leaves, but are now making piñatas their priority.

The owner of the shop, Elena Maria Reyes, says 80 percent of the piñatas are brought in from Mexico and 20 percent are custom created.

RELATED: DO IT YOURSELF: Put color into your fiesta with your own piñata

You'll find emojis, a fidget spinner and every character you can think of for your party. The creators stay on top of the latest trends, plus they construct custom pieces in advance.

Custom pieces take about a week to make.

The most popular piñatas, especially as we get ready for the holidays, are those with seven points. And the price there is a big range, anywhere from $25 to $55.

One more important note -- the piñatas I have purchased from Reyes Nopalitos are really, really durable. So parents, if you are having a small party with just a few kids -- ask for a piñata that'll break easier. Otherwise, you will be hitting for a long time, unless you got big kids who'll kill it!

RELATED: Celebrate Piñata Day with a bash of your own
Take a 'whack' at celebrating Pinata Day!

