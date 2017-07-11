Online retailers offer big deals to compete with Amazon

Amazon isn't the only online retailer offering big discounts Tuesday. A number of stores are slashing prices and offering great deals in order to compete with Prime Day. And in the end, shoppers come out the big winners.Here are a few of the deals we spotted:Get 20 percent off your entire purchase. The sale ends at 6:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 12.Get a $20 gift card when you spend $100 on baby items.Get deep discounts on items through July 17, but only orders made July 11 are available for free shipping.Offering '1000s of extreme deals' and an extra 30 percent off with the code 24FORYOU. Free shipping is available for orders over $49.Offers only available until 11:59 p.m. CT. Get deep discounts on appliances and more.July 11 only, get 40 percent off all regular priced items with the code 17BIGSALEW.Tuesday only deals for your little one.