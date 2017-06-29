SHOPPING

Online consignment store ThredUP opening location in Texas

Online consignment store opens physical shop in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) --
Online consignment and thrift store ThredUP just opened its first physical store location.

The company opened their first store Tuesday in San Marcos.

Managers said the new store will be stocked with J Crew tops as well as Michael Kors bags, which is the most searched on its website in Texas. They will also have designer denim, which is the top seller across the state.

The startup announced they will be opening four other brick and mortar retail stores, but they haven't released the locations.

ThredUP sells high-quality secondhand clothes.

