CONSUMER

Nintendo may be planning must-have item for 2018 holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

Nintendo may be planning holiday 2018 must-have item

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Nintendo's NES Classic was one of the hottest must-have items last holiday, and it appears history may be repeating itself.

The company is rolling out the Super NES Classic.

A recent trademark filing, if true, shows Nintendo could be planning to release a classic edition of its Nintendo 64 console for the 2018 holiday.

RELATED: Retro video games get second chance of life at Houston store

The original was available from 1996 to 2003.
SEE ALSO: Video games that turn 30 this year

EMBED More News Videos

Video games turning 30 this year

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
shoppingconsumernintendovideo gamegamesbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONSUMER
Digital Deal of the Day
Pricey shoes: $800 Birkenstocks now available
What's the Deal: Job ideas for introverts
Woman complains shop closed without returning her items
More consumer
SHOPPING
Digital Deal of the Day
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Pricey shoes: $800 Birkenstocks now available
Lululemon and Toms outlets coming to Houston area
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit and dragged by vehicle
Dust cloud may aggravate asthma and allergies
New headache for Westheimer drivers today
18-year-old arrested after live streaming deadly crash
McDonald's to deliver free Big Mac onesies and sweats
Teen shot after going outside to investigate noise
Missing woman with possible dementia found safe
Suspects allegedly threw drugs from car during chase
Show More
92-year-old veteran attacked trying to protect flags
Man burned after e-cigarette battery explodes in pocket
Machetes used to reach crash victim in wooded area
Guardrail pierces through car in fatal crash
Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston
More News
Top Video
McDonald's to deliver free Big Mac onesies and sweats
92-year-old veteran attacked trying to protect flags
Suspects allegedly threw drugs from car during chase
Woman dies after being hit and dragged by vehicle
More Video