The Nintendo's NES Classic was one of the hottest must-have items last holiday, and it appears history may be repeating itself.The company is rolling out the Super NES Classic.A recent trademark filing, if true, shows Nintendo could be planning to release a classic edition of its Nintendo 64 console for the 2018 holiday.The original was available from 1996 to 2003.