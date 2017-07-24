HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Nintendo's NES Classic was one of the hottest must-have items last holiday, and it appears history may be repeating itself.
The company is rolling out the Super NES Classic.
A recent trademark filing, if true, shows Nintendo could be planning to release a classic edition of its Nintendo 64 console for the 2018 holiday.
The original was available from 1996 to 2003.
