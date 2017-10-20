SHOPPING

Neiman Marcus unwraps 10 over-the-top Fantasy Gifts

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa opened his Neiman Marcus bag and out fell Rolls Royces, bespoke handbags, and more.

Stephanie Allmon Merry l Houston CultureMap
Santa opened his Neiman Marcus bag on October 17, and out fell Rolls Royces, bespoke handbags, trips around the world, and even a golf legend - gifts for everyone on his very, very nice list.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer revealed the 91st edition of its storied Christmas Book, including the 10 over-the-top "Fantasy Gifts" that are the stuff of wildest holiday dreams. Included among this year's premium presents are an aerial photo session with famous photographer Gray Malin; an emerald excursion to Zambia with custom jeweler Stephen Webster, and four different trips to France - for a golfer, a handbag lover, a Champagne connoisseur, and someone who craves the most luxurious pampering experience in the world.

This year's "Yours & Mine" Fantasy Gift is a pair of Rolls-Royce Limited-Edition Dawns in two color options.

Continue reading on Houston CultureMap

Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingchristmasonline shopping
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Digital Deal of the Day
Company pulls controversial costume after outrage online
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Get your discount Nutcracker Market tickets now
More Shopping
Top Stories
26 vehicles involved in accident on I-10 in Chambers Co.
Toddler's body found on beach in Galveston
LIVE BLOG: Astros hope to stave off elimination
Racially-charged post leads to discipline for GRHS students
1 dead in multi-car fire on North BW8
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
No Whataburger? This fast food study is problematic
FEMA extends hotel stays for Harvey survivors
Show More
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
What to watch out for on the roads this weekend
Body of missing oil worker found after rig explosion
School counselor accused of sex crime out on bond
3 arrested after shooting after white nationalist speech
More News
Top Video
FEMA extends hotel stays for Harvey survivors
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
LIVE BLOG: Astros hope to stave off elimination
More Video