Neiman Marcus unwraps 10 over-the-top Fantasy Gifts

Santa opened his Neiman Marcus bag on October 17, and out fell Rolls Royces, bespoke handbags, trips around the world, and even a golf legend - gifts for everyone on his very, very nice list.The Dallas-based luxury retailer revealed the 91st edition of its storied Christmas Book, including the 10 over-the-top "Fantasy Gifts" that are the stuff of wildest holiday dreams. Included among this year's premium presents are an aerial photo session with famous photographer Gray Malin; an emerald excursion to Zambia with custom jeweler Stephen Webster, and four different trips to France - for a golfer, a handbag lover, a Champagne connoisseur, and someone who craves the most luxurious pampering experience in the world.This year's "Yours & Mine" Fantasy Gift is a pair of Rolls-Royce Limited-Edition Dawns in two color options.