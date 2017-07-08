HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's already one of the largest malls in the country and to many shopping connoisseurs, The Galleria is simply a one-stop shop.
A quick stroll through Houston's premiere mall may bring a celebrity sighting -- or a pop-up shop. Last fall, rapper Kanye West brought his temporary "Pablo" store to The Galleria.
From grabbing a bite to eat, lacing up the ice skates or finding that Friday night outfit, there are plenty of options. Those options are what Simon, the parent company of The Galleria, hope to improve with the opening of a new 110,000 square feet wing.
The new wing, located adjacent to Saks Fifth Avenue, will contain 35 new retailers and several new restaurants. Some of the stores that are now open include: Ted Baker, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Sam Edelman, Lacoste, St. John, Cole Haan, Tumi, Coach, Peter Lik Gallery, True Religion and Kate Spade New York. Mall management says Robin's Jean, Cuadra, b8ta, Soap Secret and Tresor Rare are slated to open in the future.
If Mediterranean food is your go-to option, Fig & Olive is set to open its first Texas location inside the new wing. Spice Route will also open its first U.S. location in the new wing, mall officials said. If those options aren't satisfying the taste buds, Japanese restaurant Nobu will also open in the wing. Nom, nom!
The new multi-million dollar project also includes the addition of a luxury hotel and residential building.
It's safe to say our pockets may look a little thinner in the near future.
