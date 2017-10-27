HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros team store turns into madhouse as fans try to buy the shirt off reporter's back

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The crowds at the Astros team store are excited, buying up all the World Series gear they can get their hands on, with some even trying to buy the shirt off a reporter's back!

Long lines of fans are keeping the store full and busy. Shirts, hats, and lanyards are flying out the door as fast as workers can restock them.


New merchandise is added to the store every 30 minutes, but that's barely enough to keep up with demand. One sold-out World Series t-shirt is so popular, ABC13's Jeff Ehling reports at least three different people have offered to buy the very shirt he's wearing!

Game 3 starts at 7:20 p.m. Crowds in and around downtown Houston are expected to be intense, and fans with tickets are advised to get to Minute Maid Park early.

As long as you show up with an orange shirt on and a rally towel, you should be fine just about anywhere in Houston tonight and this weekend!

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

