Lululemon and Toms outlets coming to Houston area

The Houston area's first Lululemon Athletica and Toms outlets will open at Houston Premium Outlets in Cypress this summer.Lululemon Athletica sells a variety of athletic wear, including performance shirts, shorts and pants, as well as lifestyle apparel and yoga accessories.Toms is a California-based maker of shoes, eyewear and more. It will be one of the company's first outlet stores in Texas.Toms is known for its "One for One" business model, in which the company provides shoes, sight, water, safe birth and bullying prevention services to people in need. Entrepreneur Blake Mycoskie of Arlington, Texas, started the company in 2006.