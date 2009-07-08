SHOPPING

Lowe's expands its military discount program

In this file photo taken July 8, 2009, a shopper exits the Lowe's home improvement center in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lowe's has made changes to its military discount program to include all honorably discharged veterans.

The changes took effect this month.

The program has also expanded the 10 percent discount to Lowe's online shopping, which will include free parcel shipping, according to Military Times.

A Lowe's spokesman said that it will also provide for faster checkout and add the ability to use the discount at stores with self-checkout lanes.

The process for getting the discount has changed. Now, active-duty service members, retirees and veterans will have to sign up online for the Lowe's personal shopping card to qualify for the discount.

Spouses and dependent children up to 18 years old can get the discount, but the online signup procedure does not include an option for spouses or children.

Go to the Lowe's website for more information and to sign up.

