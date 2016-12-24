SHOPPING

Last minute shopping at Memorial City Mall
Last minute shoppers were up early Saturday hitting local malls and shopping centers, many of which opened early to accommodate them.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Memorial City Mall and the Galleria both opened at 7am Saturday with plans to close at 6pm.

ABC13 spoke with many shoppers. Some said they were procrastinators but many others said this was their first chance to shop.

Bryan Lopez said he's working his first job and he loves Christmas. He couldn't wait to get up early to buy his parents and siblings gifts.

"Christmas shopping to make the family happy," he said. "Yeah, I barely got paid yesterday, so I was waiting on my check so I could buy things."
