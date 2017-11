Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria

Mark your calendars.You can buy products from Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line at the Houston Galleria starting next week.According to Topshop's website, a Kylie cosmetic pop-up shop will be open Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.It's the first time the makeup line will be physically available in Houston.Until now, the 20-year-old's makeup has only been available online.Houston is one of the seven cities getting a Kylie pop-up shop for the holidays.