Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Mark your calendars.
You can buy products from Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line at the Houston Galleria starting next week.
According to Topshop's website, a Kylie cosmetic pop-up shop will be open Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.
It's the first time the makeup line will be physically available in Houston.
Until now, the 20-year-old's makeup has only been available online.
Houston is one of the seven cities getting a Kylie pop-up shop for the holidays.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Poppin' and Cupid glosses, available on https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5 ✨ pic.twitter.com/qQuaYCOyvm— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) November 4, 2017