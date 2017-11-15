SHOPPING

Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria

Kylie Jenner pop-up coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mark your calendars.

You can buy products from Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line at the Houston Galleria starting next week.

According to Topshop's website, a Kylie cosmetic pop-up shop will be open Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.

It's the first time the makeup line will be physically available in Houston.

Until now, the 20-year-old's makeup has only been available online.

Houston is one of the seven cities getting a Kylie pop-up shop for the holidays.

