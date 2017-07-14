SHOPPING

JCPenney hosting sale of HISD uniform staples

On Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. - noon, you can get Houston ISD uniform requirements on sale.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's time to start thinking about back to school! You can get started this weekend at JCPenney.

JCPenney is hosting an event for families of Houston ISD students to stock up on school uniforms this Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. - noon.

Parents and students are invited to JCPenney at Meyerland Plaza to stock up Houston ISD's uniform requirements. JCPenney is offering shoppers a $10 off $50 coupon when buying kids' apparel and accessories.

All IZOD children's school uniforms purchased during this event are eligible for a cash reward of 5 percent of the total purchase. IZOD will make this 5 percent donation directly to the customer's school of choice to help fund student activities. Parents just need to present their original JCPenney receipt to their registered school.

JCPenney at Meyerland Plaza is located at 730 Meyerland Plaza Mall, Houston, TX 77096.
