Instacart expands in Houston, adding 200 jobs

Shopping just got a whole lot easier in Houston. Instacart is expanding to 14 new zip codes in the Houston area on Thursday. They will be hiring 200 new drivers to cover the new zip codes.Instead of braving the infamous Houston traffic, Instacart customers have their groceries delivered.The new ZIP codes span parts of Champions, Cypress, Energy Corridor, Jersey Village, Katy, Klein, Spring and Tomball.Instacart has been in Houston since 2014. Texas has accounted for 15 percent of the company's deliveries, according to a company statement.In total, 89 new Texas ZIP codes will have access to Instacart. The cities include Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.