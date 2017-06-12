SHOPPING

Instacart expands in Houston, adding 200 jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

Shopping just got a whole lot easier in Houston. Instacart is expanding to 14 new zip codes in the Houston area.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Shopping just got a whole lot easier in Houston. Instacart is expanding to 14 new zip codes in the Houston area on Thursday. They will be hiring 200 new drivers to cover the new zip codes.

Instead of braving the infamous Houston traffic, Instacart customers have their groceries delivered.

The new ZIP codes span parts of Champions, Cypress, Energy Corridor, Jersey Village, Katy, Klein, Spring and Tomball.

Instacart has been in Houston since 2014. Texas has accounted for 15 percent of the company's deliveries, according to a company statement.

In total, 89 new Texas ZIP codes will have access to Instacart. The cities include Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shoppingjobscareersonline shoppingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Another one bites the dust: Gymboree to close stores
Digital Deal of the Day
Walmart testing giant grocery vending machine
Michael Kors to close more than 100 stores
More Shopping
Top Stories
Deputies: Teen shot brother while trying to shoot snake
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed coach
Hernandez family files lawsuit against deputy and husband
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Coast Guard searching for missing woman off Bolivar
Lake Conroe homeowner says HOA caused huge sinkhole
Show More
Family: Man had medical episode when he crashed into warehouse
Boy drowns after golf cart accident in Brazoria County
Houston spa owner accused of illegal Botox injections
Astros place pitcher Lance McCullers on disabled list
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
More News
Top Video
Family: Man had medical episode when he crashed into warehouse
Coast Guard searching for missing woman off Bolivar
Baker Hughes and GE merger approved by DOJ
Out of this world exhibit opens at MFAH
More Video