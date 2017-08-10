The annual event exempts retailers from collecting sales tax on apparel, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100, a savings of about $8 for every $100 spent on eligible purchases.
Most standard items of clothing are tax-exempt, including dresses and blouses to jeans and button-down shirts.
Shoppers are, however, required to pay sales tax on most jewelry and accessories and on footwear and apparel designed for specialized uses, like athletic cleats, roller blades, baseball gloves and welder aprons. Click here for a full list of qualifying tax-free clothing, footwear and other items.
Almost all standard school supplies are tax-exempt, including paper, folders, journals, pens, pencils and calculators. Click here for a full list of school supplies.
Retailers are still required to collect sales tax on individual items (even those on the tax-exempt list) priced above $100.
Officials expect shoppers to save millions during the weekend event, which has run annually since 1999.
