HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Amazon's much-hyped purchase of Whole Foods could cause prices to fall and make healthy food more readily available, analysts predict.
Foodservice analytics firm Technomic predicts the transaction could lead to the sale of Whole Foods' private-label brands on Amazon's e-commerce platforms, according to the Houston Business Journal.
The firm predicts that, should Amazon begin mass distribution of Whole Foods higher-end brands, those premium brands could see a price drop.
Analysts also predict that Amazon will begin to deliver freshly prepared food products from Whole Foods, which may have a negative impact on meal-kit delivery services like Blue Apron.
The integration of the two brands could be bumpy initially, according to Technomic principal Erik Thoresen, who wrote in a June 30 report that the two companies have "colliding missions." While Amazon's brand is focused on convenience and ubiquity, Whole Foods is regarded as a values-driven brand.
