STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Tips on how much to spend on a wedding gift

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has tips if you need to buy someone a wedding gift. (Shutterstock)

By
If you've been invited to a wedding, the gift giving part can be a bit tricky, especially when it comes to how much to spend.

Wedding planning website The Knot polled 15,000 brides and newly married women about the best price range.

Here's what they said.

For a co-worker, a distant relative or family friend, don't spend less than $50.

For a relative or friend, the range is between $75 to $100.

For a close relative or friend, expect to spend $100 - $150, at least.

Here's one more gift giving tip from The Knot.

Married couples who took the survey said their favorite gifts were the big ticket items.

If you want to make that wish come true, plan to go in on the big-ticket item with a group of friends.

Chances are it's an item the couple wouldn't be able to buy themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingRoyal Weddingstretch your dollarweddings
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Seamstress secrets to know for your wedding dress
Look like royalty on your wedding day for thousands less
Houston service helps make 'pawsh' pets part of your wedding
Living large: Designing an over-the-top wedding celebration
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
Pasadena YouTube star dumpster dives for comestics
Woman says she was misled by online bridal shop
Save money with this Amazon Prime perk
Whole Foods 365 store slated for Heights
More Shopping
Top Stories
Former Cy-Fair teacher accused of giving student drugs and STD
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
2-year-old girl found wandering alone in her PJs
'Be Someone' graffiti changed to honor Mattress Mack
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
Man shot by deputy after threatening to kill mom, himself
$30 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Houston
Bridge over Greens Bayou damaged by buckling
Show More
Surprise! Gator hides out in family's driveway in Sugar Land
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
World War II veteran, wife murdered inside home in Cleveland
AMBUSH ON CAMERA: Suspect guns down and robs business owner
Broadway in Houston: Students to meet cast of hit musical 'Hamilton'
More News