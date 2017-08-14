HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Back-to-school means a new backpack for many kids but who has the best selection at the best price? And how much does it cost to personalize it?
Sure, you can hit the discount stores for a big selection of backpacks but we found a store in north Houston called Bag 'n Luggage. It's a one-stop shopping spot in Greenspoint Mall for all your baggage needs.
Prices start at $10.99 for backpacks where a mesh, see-through material is required.
Most of the full-size backpacks are $17.99.
Parents who have shopped here say the price is right and so is the quality.
If your students want their backpacks embroidered, we also did some price comparing.
Locally, Mona T-shirt and Embroidery on Harwin will customize your backpack for $12 for up to two lines.
Lucky Embroidery & Screen Printing in southwest Houston off Gessner Road will embroider a backpack for $10.
If you order online through L.L. Bean the embroidery is $8, or at Pottery Barn Kids the embroidery costs $9.50.
Location information:
Bags & Luggage
Located in: Greenspoint Mall
Address: 12300 North Fwy # 638, Houston, TX 77060
Phone: (281) 873-0777
Mona T-shirt & Embroidery
Address: 9410 Harwin Dr AA, Houston, TX 77036
Lucky Embroidery & Screen Printing
Address: 10822 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77071
Phone: (832) 940-2320
