HOUSTON ASTROS

Championship hats top sellers for thousands of fans

World Series championship gear flying of shelves across the city.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As soon as the last out was recorded, fans started lining up to buy their World Series championship gear. And they're still there!

The lines are still wrapped around the stores as Astros fans grab their hats, shirts and really any gear they can get their hands on.

Fans didn't want to waste any time showing off their winning team pride Wednesday.

Some fans say they actually got in line in the eighth inning, knowing they wanted to be there when the doors opened.

Championship hats were some of the first things to sell out but have since been replenished on the shelves.

The Academy off the Grand Parkway in Katy said by 6 a.m. they'd already served more than 6,000 customers.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

