STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Gas station of the future? More convenience stores going upscale

EMBED </>More Videos

Convenience stores are stepping up their game. (KTRK)

By
You might call them mini marts or convenience stores, where you fill up your tank, run in, grab a snack or a slushy, and you're on your way.

But there's a new trend in some corner stores: upscale and healthy dining.

Stores are also going high tech with touch screen menus. Others are working on technology to order food at the pump. With 83 percent of items purchased for immediate consumption, experts predict convenience stores will continue to evolve.

"When you look at convenience stores in the next 10 years they'll be different, and they will focus on what customers want. Fast, fresh and get them on their way," said Jeff Lenard with the National Association of Convenience Stores.


Take Buc-ee's for example. You can find jerky, chopped brisket, turkey, sausage and pulled pork.

You can even munch on sweet treats like sugared nuts and freshly made fudge.

Healthier options are also available.

"Not only with the salty snacks you would traditionally find, we do take it seriously and make sure we have healthy options for people. Protein packs are a big thing we have now," said Brent Sall General Manager of Buc-ee's in Katy.

Another store offers a burger and beer joint, which features local craft beers. It's also a speakeasy.

The 154,000 corner stores in the country are where consumers buy much of their food.

"My husband and I come here for date night. We get food, shop some of the neat things they have for the household, wander around, just look at stuff," said one Buc-ee's shopper.

We know Texans love Buc-ee's. It was the nation's highest rated gas station in a recent Gas Buddy survey. It was also named the best gas station in the state.

SEE ALSO: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend

EMBED More News Videos

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollarsave moneygas station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
FREE BOOKS: Program gives children book each month from birth
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
Kroger now delivering groceries to your door in Houston
Dorm room makeovers on a budget
Teachers could win a back to school shopping spree
Fashion on a budget: Where to find work dresses for $20
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
More Shopping
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News