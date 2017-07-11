Getting the most out of Prime Day

Tahari by Arthur S. Levine Women's Short Sleeve V Bodice Sheath, Magetna, 6 T... $76.80 https://t.co/uxhD86E9aF via @amazon — Patricia Lopez (@PatriciaOnTV) July 11, 2017

It's here, the day you've all been waiting for. Prime Day!With Amazon promising thousands of deals on some of your favorite products, it's easy to get excited and perhaps over buy.Millions of members have already taken advantage of Prime Day. So far, the best selling item is the Amazon Echo. Other hot sellers include the Echo Dot, 23andMe DNA Test, and the Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa.So, how can you make sure you're taking advantage of the day and getting the best deals?Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez said start with downloading the Amazon app.The app will help you keep up with all the deals posted hours ahead of time. You can even set an alert for when an offer begins so you won't miss out on the items you really want.Get exclusive and early deals with Alexa.Customers shopping with a gadget equipped with Amazon's Alexa Virtual Assistant will get access to Prime Day deals two hours before anyone else. One more perk of voice shopping, a discount on a Prime membership. If you don't have one yet, you can sign-up through Alexa and get a $20 discount. That puts the one year membership price at $79.Sign up for Amazon Prime if you're not already a member.You get a free 30-day trial and can cancel if you want to take advantage of the savings around Prime Day. Just remember to set a calendar notification for a month from now so you remember to cancel your membership.Coming up at 6:40 a.m., how do you know if the Amazon price is lowest? Patricia has information about a site that will do some price checking for you.Be sure to follow Patricia on Twitter @PatriciaOnTV, where she will be sharing updates and alerts on great deals she sees throughout the day.