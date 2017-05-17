HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready to get fit.
A fitness expert from thetimeisnowfitness.com gives us some advice about which products produce the best results at a low cost.
We compare the following products:
Kettlebell vs dumbbells
Kettlebells: Kettlebell training is an excellent way to mix in both cardio and strength training at high intensity. Kettlebell swings, for example, are a total body exercise that will fire up everything from your shoulders and back to your glutes and hamstrings.
Kettlebell cost: 10 pounds for $11.99, 15 pounds for $19.99 and 20 pounds for $29.99.
Dumbbell cost: Same weights, singles or pairs can run into about $20 to well over $50 for heavier weights.
Kettlebells are the winner and are more versatile because unlike dumbbells, the center of weight extends beyond the handle which make them great for swinging motions. But you can slow things down and focus on individual muscle groups or use kettlebells to assist with increased mobility and recovery. It's really an all-in-one tool.
TRX suspension vs exercise resistance bands:
TRX ( Suspension Trainers) run about $150.
The TRX GO Suspension Trainer weighs 1 pound. You can set it up virtually anywhere in less than a minute. It's a great workout for total body including core. The TRX training system allows you to do multiple exercises by changing your range of motion.
Bands are $25.90.
Band sets include: Yellow - 2 to 4 pounds, blue - 4 to 6 pounds, green - 10 to 12 pounds, black - 15 to 20 pounds and red - 25 to 30 pounds.
With a set of resistance bands, you can produce up to 75 pounds of resistance training. The biggest benefit of using resistance bands is convenience because resistance training is strength training. Bands are also easy to store and travel with, so there are no excuses to get your workout in.
Piece of cardio equipment (Treadmill) vs jump rope
Whether we like it or not, cardio is necessary. And if you want to get lean, toned muscle, you're going to have to get your heart rate pumping and burn those calories.
Treadmills can run from $2,000 to $5,000.
An advanced jump rope with soft handles and weighted speed cables cost $15 to $20.
With the flexibility of a jump rope, you can make it a warm-up for your strength training session or build a monster cardio workout centered around it. You can also take it anywhere.
Workout bench vs step with risers
A flat workout bench is about $75.
A step with risers cost about $40.
The risers are great because you can use it for traditional exercises that require a bench, but with the flexibility of the risers, you can adjust the height and turn it into a piece of cardio equipment with lower body exercises such as step ups, jump squats, etc.
The biggest perk is that you can break it down and use it anywhere.
Clothes at Lululemon vs Old Navy
Lululemon leggings run about $130, while Old Navy leggings are only about $25 to $30.
Lululemon is superior but Old Navy Leggings held up nicely.
Hard leather medicine balls are $25, while the soft leather ones are $60. It's great for a variety of exercises such as squats with a ball toss, ball slams or anytime you want some extra resistance for any exercise.
We found pull up bars are $25. It's great for body weight movements such as wide or close grip pull-ups, chin-ups and leg raises.
An ab wheel costs $11.83. It's a perfect addition to traditional core exercises such as sit-ups and crunches because it also recruits your back and shoulders.
