FREE STUFF

First 20 guests at The Woodlands Build-A-Bear get free teddy bears

Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO Sharon Price John, poses for photos on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after ringing opening bell, to highlight National Teddy Bear Day (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas --
The first 20 customers at the newly remodeled Build-A-Bear store at The Woodlands Mall will receive a free teddy bear for the store's grand re-opening.

When the store opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the first 20 people present will get a free Lil' Hazelnut Cub teddy bear. Build-A-Bear Workshop is also donating 20 teddy bears to a local Boys & Girls Club to commemorate the re-opening. One free bear per guest and other official giveaway rules can be found here.

Celebrating 20 years in business in 2017, Build-A-Bear gives kids an opportunity to create customizable furry friends.

