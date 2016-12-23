For 10 days, Starbucks is giving away free drinks

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --If you live or work in The Woodlands or College Station, today is your lucky day.
Starbucks says it is giving away free espresso drinks this season, as long as you're in the right store.
Over the next 10 days, select Starbucks shops will host Pop Up Cheer Parties, where customers can get free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.
The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1 to 2pm.
These locations are going to change each day, and will be listed over at Starbucks's Cheer website and on Twitter, using #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.
For Friday, you can get in on the action at these two southeast Texas stores:
Starbucks in The Woodlands
Panther Creek & Woodlands Pkwy
4775 W. Panther Creek, A-160
The Woodlands, TX 77381
Starbucks in College Station
Hwy 6 & Rock Prairie
3985 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
If you're not one of the lucky ones today near a Pop Up Cheer Party site, you're not going to walk away empty handed.
You can find "Cheer Cards" at your participating Starbucks, good for discounts on beverages, lunch items and more over the next 10 days.