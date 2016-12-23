FREE STUFF

For 10 days, Starbucks is giving away free drinks
If you're in the right place at the right time, you could score a free espresso drink at Starbucks. (KTRK)

Brandon de Hoyos
THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --
If you live or work in The Woodlands or College Station, today is your lucky day.

Starbucks says it is giving away free espresso drinks this season, as long as you're in the right store.

PHOTOS: Starbucks releases red holiday cups


Over the next 10 days, select Starbucks shops will host Pop Up Cheer Parties, where customers can get free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1 to 2pm.

RELATED: Make Starbucks drinks at home for $1 each
These frappuccino recipes taste a lot like Starbucks, but for less than a dollar per drink!



These locations are going to change each day, and will be listed over at Starbucks's Cheer website and on Twitter, using #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

For Friday, you can get in on the action at these two southeast Texas stores:

Starbucks in The Woodlands

Panther Creek & Woodlands Pkwy
4775 W. Panther Creek, A-160
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Starbucks in College Station
Hwy 6 & Rock Prairie

3985 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845

SEE ALSO Snowflakes and Santa seem to be back on Starbucks holiday cups
Starbucks holiday cups are back!



If you're not one of the lucky ones today near a Pop Up Cheer Party site, you're not going to walk away empty handed.

You can find "Cheer Cards" at your participating Starbucks, good for discounts on beverages, lunch items and more over the next 10 days.
