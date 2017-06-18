Father's Day deals

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub when you buy an additional medium or large sub, side and drink. Print out or show this coupon.
PDQ: with over 56 locations nationwide, is offering a free combo meal with the purchase of any kid?s meal or combo meal to dads on Father's Day.
Texas Steakhouse and Saloon: If you eat at Texas Steakhouse on Father's Day, all dads will receive a certificate valid for a free entree on a followup visit.
Ruth's Chris Steak House: Eat at Ruth's Chris on Father's Day and dads get a $25 dining card good for a future visit.
Hooters: This Father?s Day, Hooters is giving thanks to dads across America with a buy any 10 wings, get 10 free boneless wings deal on Sunday, June 18. And, for a limited-time, for every $25 Hooters gift card purchased, earn an extra $5 in Dad?s Bonus Bucks.
Outback Steakhouse: $10 Bonus card for every $50 in Outback gift cards purchased through June 18.
Papa Johns: Free large 1-topping pizza when you buy $25 in eGift Cards through Father's Day
Pieology: Buy $25 in gift cards get $5 in bonus cards
Walgreens: Walgreens when you purchase two Select Gift Cards, you?ll get a $10 Walgreens Gift Card for free
