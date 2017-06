Father's Day deals

Here's how you can treat dad without breaking the bank! Firehouse Subs : Get a free medium sub when you buy an additional medium or large sub, side and drink. Print out or show this coupon. PDQ : with over 56 locations nationwide, is offering a free combo meal with the purchase of any kid?s meal or combo meal to dads on Father's Day. Texas Steakhouse and Saloon : If you eat at Texas Steakhouse on Father's Day, all dads will receive a certificate valid for a free entree on a followup visit. Ruth's Chris Steak House : Eat at Ruth's Chris on Father's Day and dads get a $25 dining card good for a future visit. Hooters : This Father?s Day, Hooters is giving thanks to dads across America with a buy any 10 wings, get 10 free boneless wings deal on Sunday, June 18. And, for a limited-time, for every $25 Hooters gift card purchased, earn an extra $5 in Dad?s Bonus Bucks. Outback Steakhouse : $10 Bonus card for every $50 in Outback gift cards purchased through June 18. Papa Johns : Free large 1-topping pizza when you buy $25 in eGift Cards through Father's Day Pieology : Buy $25 in gift cards get $5 in bonus cards Walgreens : Walgreens when you purchase two Select Gift Cards, you?ll get a $10 Walgreens Gift Card for free