SHOPPING

Every piece of clothing is $1 at Tomball's Fashion Revisited

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Owners Jim and Julia Blake of Fashion Revisited held a grand opening in April for the business' new Tomball site at 409 W. Main St. The retail shop offers resale clothing in a variety of sizes for all ages.

The cost of each clothing item is $1. Julia Blake said the shop brings in 300-500 new pieces of clothing each week and refinishes pieces that would otherwise be made into rags. 281-690-1636.

Information from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
shoppingcommunity impact newspapershoppingthrift storeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Digital Deal of the Day
All credit cards on deck: get ready for Amazon Prime Day
Online consignment store ThredUP opening TX location
Wedding Hacks: How to cut costs for your big day
More Shopping
Top Stories
4 charged in shooting of Alvin nursery employee
Jimmy's Ice House closes after 75 years in the Heights
High fecal bacteria sampled in parts of local beaches
Hazy Houston skies? Blame Saharan dust this weekend
Former ABC13 reporter files suit over car crash
Two people convicted in death of 5-year-old boy
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
Show More
Crime Stoppers needs your help to find these fugitives
Doctor's deadly hospital rampage in NYC
La Porte police ask for help locating missing teen
Texas court questions benefits for gay spouses
Man arrested when cops find 16,000 Xanax in mom's home
More News
Photos
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
More Photos