Every piece of clothing is $1 at Tomball's Fashion Revisited

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --Owners Jim and Julia Blake of Fashion Revisited held a grand opening in April for the business' new Tomball site at 409 W. Main St. The retail shop offers resale clothing in a variety of sizes for all ages.
The cost of each clothing item is $1. Julia Blake said the shop brings in 300-500 new pieces of clothing each week and refinishes pieces that would otherwise be made into rags. 281-690-1636.
