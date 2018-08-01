STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Don't break the bank with these fun and stylish dorm room makeovers

EMBED </>More Videos

As the kids go back to college, there are ways to save, yet still, purchase the perfect dorm room decorations. (KTRK)

By
Kids are going off to college which means it's time for your dorm room makeovers! Houston Moms Blog contributor Joi Bailey Green helps us do it on a budget.

Turn your plain-jane dorm room into a home for your college teen. Green, who is sending her son off to college, shares her secrets.

First, starting with color scheme and bedding, she turns to Marshalls and HomeGoods.

"You can get a set of sheets there for $14.99. (That's) perfect for going off to college and returning home and being able to chunk them if you need to. Most dorms use a twin XL and they carry an assortment as well," Green said.

Next, dorms don't offer much space, so buy plenty of storage.

"I like to use the height of the room. So, if I can find things that store from top to bottom or under the bed that's perfect," Green said.

Green found a lot of her storage items at Home Depot and the Container Store for $40 and less.

"I like to choose things that are functional but decorative," Green said.

Green found a lamp for $12.99 from IKEA, along with plenty of desk essentials and a waste basket for just 99 cents.

"A little throw from IKEA for $2.99, a desk pad for $5.99, also from IKEA, and a magnetic board for notes and reminders," Green said.

Green also found hangers at the Dollar Store at 8 for $1 and adds that Target is another go-to for dorm room essentials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingcollegebudgetshoppingschoolbuzzworthystretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
FREE BOOKS: Program gives children book each month from birth
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
Kroger now delivering groceries to your door in Houston
Teachers could win a back to school shopping spree
Fashion on a budget: Where to find work dresses for $20
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
More Shopping
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News