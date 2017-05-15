Do magnetic or charcoal masks work?

Ilona, Casey, and Rebecca had a bit of spa day where they tested out popular face masks.
The two masks they tested are ones that you have probably seen in beauty magazines: magnetic and charcoal.
Magnetic masks are a fun new take on beauty, but Dr. Sherry Ingraham with Advanced Dermatology says they're essentially expensive mud masks with a twist.
"You would apply this mask, and it contains iron oxide crystals, and you get a magnet, which binds to not only the mud but the iron oxide and removes it from your skin," says Dr. Ingraham.
SEACRET M4
Rebecca tries splurge mask: the Seacret M4 for $250.
"M4 stands for mineral rich magnetic mud mask," says Rebecca.
The mask touts smoother, radiant, healthier and younger-looking skin.
The application is a bit thick for Rebecca.
When it's time to remove, the directions say to hover the magnet over her face, and the mask will lift off the face. Rebecca follows the instructions, but she finds it takes several minutes and is a bit messy.
"While the M4 mask was fun in theory, and I do like how my skin feels, it was a lot of work to get this product off the magnet to remove the product from my face," says Rebecca.
DR. BRANDT'S MAGNETIGHT AGE DEFIER
Ilona tries Dr. Brandt's Magnetight Age Defier for $75. It says it's good for, "wrinkles, pores, dullness, uneven skin tone. Excellent," says Ilona.
This product spreads on really well.
When it's time to remove the mask, Ilona's mask has different directions than Rebecca's.
"So, wrap the magnet tool with a tissue and glide over the entire face until the mask is completely removed," explains Ilona. She continues, "Ohhh how cool! It's pulling this right off my face. Pulling!"
And just like that, the mask comes right off!
"What a fun gift for mother's day for mom!" says Ilona.
Fun, but is it worth spending the money on a product with a magnet? Dr. Ingraham says maybe not!
"It doesn't do anything. It just removes the material in a fun way and a clean way," says Ingraham.
MASQUE BAR ILLUMINIZING CHARCOAL PEEL OFF MASK
Magnetic masks are quite pricey, but we wanted to find a drugstore mask, too, so we decided to check out the charcoal mask. Casey tests out a $10 mask from Walgreens.
"I'm trying out the Mask Bar Illuminizing Charcoal Peel Off Mask," says Casey.
The application starts out easy, but it's hard to spread over the entire face with just one packet.
When it's time to remove her budget-friendly charcoal mask, "You can see it's already coming loose without me having to do anything," says Casey.
She's able to peel most of it off easily.
"It feels really clean, but it doesn't feel different. I don't know i feel like it did anything really," says Casey.
L'OREAL PURE-CLAY MASK
Casey also tried L'Oreal's Pure-Clay Mask Detox + Brighten. It's also $10. The application is simple.
"It goes on really well, and it has a really nice consistency," says Casey.
"If I had to choose between the two budget masks, it's tough but the L'Oréal wins that said, the scent is intense, and it's really difficult to get off," says Casey.
Overall, Rebecca, Ilona, and Casey chose Dr. Brandt's $75 mask as their favorite because of its easy application, simple removal, and the way it made their skin feel after removing. It may be $75, but they all agree that it has several uses in the container and is worth it for a little mommy pampering!
