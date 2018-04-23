SHOPPING

Rockets' Chris Paul and wife host free prom for C.E. King HS students

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Paul and wife do prom takeover at C.E. King High School

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets star Chris Paul and his wife Jada recently gave some local high school students a night to remember.

On Friday, Jada and Chris hosted a junior-senior prom at C.E. King High School, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 reporter Foti Kallergis gives you a first look at the extensive storm damage at C.E. King HS.



The students who attended the school event were able to pick out their prom outfits at no cost from a recent pop-up shop that Jada put together.

Friday's prom theme was "Beauty and the Beast," where about 800 students danced the night away.

One of the best moments was when they announced that the entire prom was absolutely free.

In November, Jada invited friends and supporters to The Webster at the Galleria mall for a fashion presentation.

Jada said 10 percent of the proceeds would be donated to the Chris Paul Family Foundation, which supports the community through education.

EMBED More News Videos

Jada and Rockets' Chris Paul are stepping out as Houston's next power couple.



She said some of that money was for her annual prom dress giveaway.

Houston sports stars surprise children in need at holiday shopping spree
EMBED More News Videos

Jadeveon Clowney helped children in need shop for clothes and toys at JcPenney today.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman was just one of the pro athletes who helped make dreams come true today.

Related Topics:
shoppingfundraisercharitiespromdressesbuzzworthygood newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Target offers curbside delivery
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
More Shopping
Top Stories
Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting captured
Van strikes at least 8 people in Toronto
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
VIDEO: Police use Taser to remove passenger from flight
Local barbers clean up southeast Houston homeless
HOG WILD! Pack of feral hogs spotted running wild
Show More
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Chris Young to headline Freedom Over Texas celebration
Deputy shot in leg talks about shootout
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
More News