FUN STUFF

The Chocolate Whopper, Smartshoephone and other fun (fake) products introduced for April Fool's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's April Fool's Day, and you know what that means: companies are pulling out all the stops to make their most outrageous ideas a reality. (Burger King, T-Mobile)

Danny Clemens
It's April Fool's Day, and you know what that means: companies are pulling out all the stops to make their most outrageous ideas a reality, at least on social media. Here's a look at some of this year's cool (yet fake) April Fool's Day product announcements:

Burger King's Chocolate Whopper

This isn't your traditional hamburger! Burger King's Chocolate Whopper includes a chocolate cake bun, a flame-grilled chocolate patty, raspberry syrup, white chocolate rings (a la onions), candied blood oranges that look just like tomato slices, milk chocolate ribbons and vanilla frosting.
T-Mobile's Sidekick Smartshoephone

"From your favorite flip phone to the world's first foot phone," the ad beckons. The Smartshoephone is a shoe with a built-in smartphone, a companion to carrier's wildly popular Sidekick from the mid-2000s.



Slip your SIM card into the sole of the shoe and pull the earbuds at the end of the laces up to your ears, and you're ready to go! There's also no selfie stick required -- just lift your foot to take a selfie with the camera mounted on the tip of the shoe. The phone even comes with a foul-mouthed take on Siri voiced by T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

Auntie Anne's "House of A" Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils

If you've ever walked past an Auntie Annie's restaurant, you'll instantly recognize the tantalizing smell of buttery pretzels. Now, the mall staple is bottling up that scent and peddling it as part of an essential oil line. Auntie Anne's "House of A" Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils comes in three irresistible scents: Freshly Baked, Salty, and Cinnamon Twist.

Tongueprinting by Pindrop

Gone are the days of scanning your fingerprint to open your iPhone or remembering a complicated password that changes every 90 days. Information security company Pindrop is introducing technology that lets users unlock their phone with a simple lick up and down the screen.
Lululemon Om

The luxury yoga clothier's Om personal mindfulness assistant is billed as a spiritual connector and emotional rock that will help elevate your spiritual practice. When you ask Om for a reminder about your next meeting, it will automatically determine if you're feeling stressed and cancel your upcoming appointments to keep you grounded.



In addition to being an emotional rock, it's also an actual rock with the lululemon logo emblazoned on the side.

White Castle's whey protein

Looking to up your protein? White Castle has introduced a whey protein powder that is packed with protein -- the same amount that you'd find in 27 of the restaurant's sliders, in fact. All you have to do to get swole is eat, whey and slay, the ad teases.

Chegg's Osmosis Pillow

We all remember long nights in college spent cramming to study before a big exam. With textbook rental company Chegg's new Osmosis Pillow, you don't have to sacrifice a full night's sleep to master everything in your textbook. Simply place your textbook beneath the pillow, and everything you need to know will be absorbed into your brain as you sleep!

Honorable mention: Peeps' new creative director

Two of the most iconic bunnies are teaming up: Peeps and the Energizer Bunny! Peeps has announced that the Energizer Bunny is bringing his signature black sunglasses to the sweet side for a stint serving as the candy company's new celebrity creative director.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingholidayretail
FUN STUFF
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Egg-cellent Easter ideas and DIY projects
Have the need for speed? Try SpeedSportz Racing Park
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
More fun stuff
SHOPPING
Heads up! H-E-B stores to close on Easter Sunday
Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real
Save double on groceries when you shop on Wednesdays
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
More Shopping
Top Stories
Officer injured chasing suspect who jumped in Fulshear lake
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Deputies: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Man surrenders peacefully to SWAT after barricading himself in home
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
Sheriff's vehicle hit protester during Stephon Clark protest
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
Watch your step: It's rattlesnake season
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing in southeast Houston
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
About 30 dogs believed dead in kennel fire
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
More News
Top Video
18 sets of twins pose with Easter Bunny
Deputies: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
More Video