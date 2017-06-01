Buy the lingerie, skip the laptop: What to buy in June

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's officially June and we have a list of the best and worst things to buy this month.
Lingerie
You can get deep discounts at specific stores. Victoria's Secret has their semi-annual sale for two or three weeks in June. You'll see deals like buy three bras for the price of two or five pairs of panties for $27.
Also, look for lingerie deals at Macy's, Kohl's, American Eagle, and Frederick's of Hollywood.
Outdoor Gear
Expect to see good deals on Ozark brand camping items from Walmart, and Daiwa fishing gear at Dick's Sporting Goods and Cabela's. You can find tents for $50, sleeping bags for $10, and fishing reels for two for $30.
Gifts for Dad
Contrary to popular belief, we don't see good deals on tools leading up to Father's Day. We did find men's Nike shoes up to 70 percent off at Kohl's and personalized Nike shirts half off at GiftsForYouNow.
