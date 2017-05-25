MEMORIAL DAY

Best Memorial Day sales for your holiday weekend

Finding the best deals this Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect shopping time for deal seekers. Some of the savings start early, so you don't want to wait.

Parents, Carter's and OshKosh B'Gosh has 50 percent off site-wide, plus an additional 25 percent off select items with the code "OKBG3283."

Cabela's also has savings up to 50 percent off site-wide and free shipping on select orders when you use the code "17GEAR49." Sale items include 20 percent off Coleman tents, up to 40 percent off sleeping bags and up to 50 percent off rods, reels and combos.

If you need to buy electronics this is the weekend to do it!

HP has slashed prices up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors. Plus, all items qualify for free shipping. This deal ends May 30.

At Best Buy, score deep discounts on select items including 4K TVs, laptops, cameras, phones, and appliances for their big Memorial Day sale. Free shipping on orders of $35 or more or in-store pickup is also available.

If you plan to spend your long weekend doing home improvements you can find some good deals.

The Home Depot has big discounts on select patio furniture, grills, and tools. Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $45 or more qualify for free shipping.

At Lowe's, find up to 40 percent off select appliances and grills. Plus, My Lowe's members get free shipping. The free shipping deal ends May 25, so you'll need to act quickly! Many of the other sale prices last until early June.

ebay is also offering sales this weekend with 20 percent off select orders via code "P20MEMDAY." The discount applies to select categories like home and garden. This offer only applies to third-party sellers and you must checkout with PayPal.

Find more Memorial Day weekend sales on DealNews.com.

