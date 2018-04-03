TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us gift cards: Bed, Bath & Beyond will accept through Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

If you still have unused Toys ''R'' Us gift cards, there's at least one other store where you can make use of them, but you have to hurry.

Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it would stop accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards as part of its "Card Cash" program, where gift cards from more than 200 retailers can be turned into store credit. The home goods store said it would accept Toys "R" Us gift cards until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The credit is worth less than the amount of the gift card, and the exchange rate depends on the store. For Toys "R" Us, for example, a $100 gift card is currently worth $64.20 in store credit at Bed, Bath & Beyond. With Toys "R" Us closing, the retailer warns that prices will vary.

In order for your gift card to be accepted by Bed, Bath & Beyond, it must be worth at least $20 and it must not have an expiration date.

To claim the offer, fill out this form and your new gift card will be emailed to you.

Toys "R" Us, meanwhile, said it will be honoring gift cards through April 21.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
Related
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
TOYS R US
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales pushed back
More toys r us
SHOPPING
Chocolate Whopper & other fun (fake) products for April Fool's
Heads up! H-E-B stores to close on Easter Sunday
Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real
Save double on groceries when you shop on Wednesdays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
Deputies on scene of person hit by car
Man shot and killed at apartment complex in SW Houston
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in chase
Show More
Stella Artois recalling some glass beer bottles
Boss promises to share $30,000 winnings with his workers
Strong storms rumble into Houston this evening
Astros win vs. Orioles to open home slate of title defense
Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget
More News
Top Video
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
Man shot and killed at apartment complex in SW Houston
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Stella Artois recalling some glass beer bottles
More Video