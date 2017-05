RELATED: Men's Week

Hey guys! How long is your beauty routine?Keep it simple. There are three easy steps you should be doing: Cleanse, treat and protect."I don't have much of a beauty routine, so for me to keep using something, it has to work," Brian Williard said.The cleanser Williard uses is one by Jan Marini called biogycolic face cleanser. He saves money because this product doubles as a cleanser and shaving gel.To treat the skin for razor burn, bumps and in-grown hair, Williard likes a drug store product called Tend Skin Liquid. It's $14 at Target."It does sting when you apply, but within a few minutes, it's gone and so is the razor burn," Williard said.To protect the skin, you need a sunscreen and chap stick.And finally, don't forget about the extra hair in the nose, eyebrows and ears. An inexpensive kit like the Scissor & Spoolie can polish you up in no time.