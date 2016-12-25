SHOPPING

Better Business Bureau cautions consumers to know policy before returning gifts
EMBED </>More News Videos

Better Business Bureau cautions consumers to know policy before returning gifts. (KTRK)

CHICAGO --
As people open their holiday gifts, the Better Business Bureau is reminding you that the customer is not always right.

The BBB said to remember that returns are determined by the store and there are few state or federal laws to protect consumers.

If you have to return or exchange a gift, the BBB said to save your receipts, have your ID ready, keep the original packaging and to time your return correctly by planning for a day within the return time limit, but when the stores won't be packed.

"If you find yourself with an unwanted gift, many stores will allow refunds or exchanges for the sake of good customer relations," said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. "However, customers need to remember these actions are privileges stores may allow. They are not consumer rights."

For more information, visit bbb.org.
Related Topics:
shoppingbetter business bureaugiftsu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Last minute shopping at Memorial City Mall
Free Stuff Friday: Free holiday fun for everyone!
For 10 days, Starbucks is giving away free drinks
Digital Deal of the Day
More Shopping
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at 53
Fort Bend man shoots, kills burglary suspect
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Toronto-to-London flight
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
7.6 earthquake shakes Chile, tsunami alert declared
Show More
Mom finds adopted daughter's twin
Stolen truck slams into Heights CVS
Man stabbed breaking up Christmas Eve fight
Cancer patient wins free pizza, donates it
Man carries his paralyzed wife from house fire
More News
Top Video
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
Man survives in wrecked car for 12 hours
'Candid Catmera' app lets snap happy felines take selfies
More Video