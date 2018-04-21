TOYS R US

Toys R Us gift cards will be honored through April 21

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

WAYNE, NJ --
Toys R Us will stop honoring gift cards and Endless Earnings rewards after April 21, 2018.

After close of business on April 21, gift cards cannot be redeemed, and the company said customers cannot return them for cash.

While all Toys R Us stores remain open, customers can no longer redeem loyalty rewards, Toys R Us credit card benefits or any form of coupons during the liquidation sale. The bankrupt toy retailer is also discontinuing price adjustments, and all purchases made as part of a liquidation sale are final.

The debt-saddled company expects the liquidation of 740 stores in the United States to be completed in the coming months. It has already shut down its domestic e-commerce operation and is actively looking for buyers for its international businesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
TOYS R US
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
More toys r us
SHOPPING
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Target offers curbside delivery
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
More Shopping
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
LIVE BLOG: Rockets and T-Wolves face off in Game 3
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
White Sox player in critical condition following brain bleed
Show More
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Love pours in as nation honors Barbara Bush
'She was feisty' - Friends share special memories of Mrs. Bush
Mattress Mack remembers former First Lady Barbara Bush
More News