Prize fight: Who wins the online shopping showdown between Amazon and Walmart?

Amazon vs. Walmart in an online retail prize fight. Who helps consumers win?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Amazon or Walmart? Which is better? We break down the clash of the retail titans in a Stretch Your Dollar match-up.

Consumers just want to know where they can find the best deal and save the most money.

Patricia Lopez will break down this prize fight, round-by-round, on ABC13 at 6:30 a.m.

This is what she will be comparing each round:

  • Price matching

  • Shipping

  • Those little 'extras'

  • Lowest prices


Be sure to tune in to see which online shopping site gets crowned as the champion!

And for those of you who are Amazon Prime members but aren't using the service to its fullest potential, check this out. We have a list of the five items that come with your membership that you might not even know about. This includes a way you can share your account!

Amazon Prime perks you aren't using but should
Patricia Lopez has some perks Amazon Prime members might not know about.

