Amazon Treasure Truck offers deals on most-wanted items

Amazon has a fun new way to shop in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Amazon has chosen Houston as the latest city to launch another unique shopping experience: the Treasure Truck.

Through the Amazon app, the retail giant notifies customers about the day's Treasure Truck offers, which are only offered in limited quantities. Customers make purchases through the Amazon app and pick up their bounty at the truck.

"We load up the truck and we send out a text message in the morning. You look at your text and hopefully you love what we've got," explained Carthik Analagan with Amazon.

The truck rolled up to the corner of Walker and Austin streets on Saturday morning and served up discounted NES Classic gaming consoles.

Amazon said it plans to offer a wide range of items including gadgets, holiday must-haves and certain items exclusive to the Treasure Truck during future events.

