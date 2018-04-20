  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018

Target to offer child car seat trade-ins (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Retailers and other organizations are offering a variety of sales and giveaways in honor of Earth Day on April 22, 2018. Here's a look at just a few:

As part of its ongoing recycling program, Apple is offering gift cards in exhange for eligible devices. Through April 30, the company will also make a donation to Conservation International for every device they receive.

Guitar Center is giving away complimentary D'Addario premium replacement strings to musicians who come into a store for guitar setup on April 21 and 22. The old strings will be recycled as part of a larger program that has kept more than 1200 pounds of strings out of landfills over the past 11 months.

H&M offers free garment recycling at all stores in the United States in an effort to cut down on the amount of clothing that makes its way into landfills prematurely.

IKEA is offering a weekend of giveaways, offers and workshops as part of its Make Room for Nature Event on April 21 and 22. The retailer is offering giveaways on laundry bags, hangers, chocolate and gift cards as well as a coupon for $25 off a purchase of $150 or more. Workshop topics vary by store.

The National Park Service is offering free admission to all NPS sites on April 21 as part of National Park Week. It's also organizing special programs and events at various properties.

Pottery Barn is offering up to 30 percent off select sustainable Earth-friendly favorites for a limited time.

Staples is offering $10 off a purchase of $30 or more for rewards members who recycle unwanted electronics at a Staples store between April 22 and 28.

Between April 22 and May 5, Target is allowing customers to exchange an old car seat for a coupon to save on a new seat or stroller.

Exclusions apply. See store for details.
