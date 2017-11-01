Shoppers hide as 2 men killed at Walmart in Colorado

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say there is no longer an active shooter at a Colorado Walmart. (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado --
Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene to help police. A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldgun violencewalmartColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Astros lead Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7
Dodgers fans boo Gurriel, who tips helmet to Darvish
Dynamo goalkeeper accused of headbutting girlfriend
Police: Mom killed daughter, then killed herself
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
Reward rises for MS-13 gang member in woman's murder
Former counselor accused of sexual assault speaks to ABC13
Tips to avoid buying a flood damaged vehicle
Show More
Houston's fight to move the homeless continues
'Go Astros': Altuve gets shoutout from Backstreet Boys
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
Woman's body found in Houston man's car after party
JJ Watt donations rebuild homes destroyed by Harvey
More News
Top Video
Houston's fight to move the homeless continues
Former counselor accused of sexual assault speaks to ABC13
Meet the barber of the Houston Astros
What it takes to be a high school baseball star
More Video