Shooting leaves 2 dead inside Cypress home

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in northwest Harris County.
The shooting happened inside a home on Country Rose Lane in Cypress just before 3 a.m. Monday.
Constables confirm two people were killed. Preliminary reports show two men were killed.
HCSO Homicide in route to 14700 Country Rose Ln. Preliminary report is two males deceased one female transported , PIO on way. pic.twitter.com/hLgtyR3PSy— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 26, 2018
A third person, a woman, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
It's not clear what led to the shooting at this time.
The scene has been blocked off as investigators work to piece together what happened.
